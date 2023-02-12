Obituaries » Bonnie M. Cioffi-Stratton

Burial Date: February 16, 2023

Bonnie Mae Cioffi-Stratton, 50 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away February 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She is preceded in death by her father Randy Wood. Survived by her loving son Anthony Cioffi, III, mother Ruth Schofield, fiancée Stephen Mays, 7 grandchildren Malachai, Eli, Nino, Tino, Giovanni, Milana and Anthony IV, and uncles Fredrick and Charles Hafer. Bonnie was the most loving mother, daughter and grandmother. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 4pm until time of service at 7pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport.