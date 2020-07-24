Obituaries » Bonnie J. Burden

Services will be held privately.

Bonnie Jean (nee Cotton) Burden, was called to her Heavenly Home on July 24, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Grant County, KY on November 30, 1931; the daughter of the late Harvey and Goldie Cotton. Bonnie was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Albert Burden and her three sisters, Pauline Osbourne, Betty Gilbert and Linda Watts. Bonnie was a member of Violet Ridge Church in Crittenden, KY for over 40 years. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 20+ years. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Dalton of Florence, KY and Carol (Joe) Menefee of Dry Ridge, KY; five grandchildren, Chris Perkins, Tina (Jim) Baker, Jennifer (Justin) Blaze, Julie Covey and Jeanna (Terry) Terrell; seven great-grandchildren, Timmy, Jamie, Jessica, Courtney, Austin, Rex and Caleb; 4 great-great grandchildren, Kameren, Brantley, Emma and Kaiden; five siblings, Bud (Mary Lou) Cotton, Ken (Wanda) Cotton, Bill (Terry) Cotton, Rosie Bertolino and Pearl (Bob) Rogers; as well as many nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.Bonnie was famous for taking pictures and writing letters and cards. She collected bird figurines and loved estate and yard sales. Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton are assisting the family. A visitation for Bonnie will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main Street, Walton, KY 41094. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Funeral services will be held privately. Bonnie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Walton Cemetery.