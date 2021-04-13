A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Bonnie J. Balderson

April 13, 2021

Bonnie Joyce Balderson, 83, formerly of Covington, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Dover Manor, Georgetown. She was a retired legal secretary who loved to travel and was a member of First Christian Assembly, Cincinnati. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Jack Balderson and her daughter Karen Marsh.

Survivors include daughters Kathy Abner and Susan (Ron) White; companion William Simmons; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation 11 AM – 1 PM, with funeral service beginning at 1 PM Friday, April 16, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.

Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.



