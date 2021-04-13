Obituaries » Bonnie J. Balderson

Bonnie Joyce Balderson, 83, formerly of Covington, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Dover Manor, Georgetown. She was a retired legal secretary who loved to travel and was a member of First Christian Assembly, Cincinnati. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Jack Balderson and her daughter Karen Marsh.

Survivors include daughters Kathy Abner and Susan (Ron) White; companion William Simmons; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation 11 AM – 1 PM, with funeral service beginning at 1 PM Friday, April 16, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.

Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.