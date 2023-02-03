Obituaries » Bonnie F. Ernst Linton

Burial Date: February 9, 2023

Bonnie F. (nee Linton) Ernst of Union, age 63, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Elizabeth in Florence, KY. She was born in Covington, KY on September 1, 1959, to the late Edward and Joan Linton. Bonnie retired from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield after 45 years and was a member of Covington Turner Society. She was also a longtime active member of Union Baptist Church where she often volunteered and went on mission trips. Bonnie’s love for her family radiated out of her as she loved to host and cook for family events, spend the weekends with her grandkids, and genuinely enjoyed making sure her family- even her extended family, were being cared for. She was also a big animal lover from cats and dogs to raccoons and chipmunks! Bonnie had a heart of gold and generous spirit. She was a wife, mother, sister, mimi, aunt, and loyal friend- simply put, she was the rock in her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Gwen Linton Meese and James Linton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Mike Ernst; children, Tiffany Nicole (Corey) Smith and Brian Michael (Ivy) Ernst; stepdaughter, Carrie (Jeremey) Huff; 6 beloved grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Cliff (Sherry) Linton and Rusty (Joy) Linton; as well as several close friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Webb will be officiating the service. Immediately following the service, Bonnie will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.