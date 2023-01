Obituaries » Bonnie D. Nuckels

Burial Date: December 29, 2022 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Dec. 29, 1 p.m.

Bonnie Davis Nuckels, age 62, Resident of Independence, KY.Passed to her heavenly home on December 25, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Medial Center, Edgewod, KY. She was a homemaker. Survived by her: husband Lowell Gene Nuckels; son Leonard Kemplin; grandchildren Scottie Selena and Zachary Kemplin; great grandchildren Tobias and Declan Kemplin and Wrenly Russell; Brother Ronald G. Davis; Sister Jane Parsons. Visitation 11:00 AM until hour of service 1;00PM Thursday, December 29 at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY.