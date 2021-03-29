Obituaries » Bonni L. Rossi Reusing

Obituary Viewed 24 times















Bonnie Lee Rossi (nee Reusing), 69, of Union, KY, passed away peacefully at Hospice care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY, on Monday, March 29, 2021. Bonnie retired from Cengage Learning, where she worked for 38 years.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Reusing; her brother, Michael Reusing; and her parent-in-laws, Vincent and Minnie Rossi.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years, John Rossi; her sons, Brian (Stephanie) Powell, Vince (Jennifer) Rossi, and Jonathan (Jania) Rossi; and her sister, Sharon (Mark) Rachford.

Bonnie also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Elijah, Grant, Ethan, Natalee, Addison, Olivia, Eden, and Kinsley.

A celebration of life for Bonnie will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 3:30PM-6:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY.