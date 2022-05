Obituaries » Bobby P. Smith

Smith, Bobby P.,79, of Edgewood, KY. passed away on May 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Bobby was a painter for Formica Corp. He is preceded by his Parents; Casper and Edna Smith, Wife; Andrea Schawe Smith. He is survived by his Sister; Rosa L. Grace, Brother in Law; Tom Schawe. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.