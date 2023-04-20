Obituaries » Bobby J. Eaton

Burial Date: April 24, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 April 24, 1 - 2 p.m.

Bobby Jewel Eaton, 79, of Crittenden, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was born January 29, 1944, in Corbin, a son of the late Lee A. Eaton and Marie Wells Eaton. He was a retired Bread Delivery Driver for Klosterman Bakery. He was a lifetime member of Moonlite Hunting and Fishing Club. He is survived by his son, Marc Eaton; his daughter Vaness Rawls and three grandchildren, Keifer Mulberry, Amber Eaton, and Amanda Eaton as well as one great-grandchild, Wayde Eaton. Funeral services will be held 2PM Monday, April 24, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held Monday from 12-2 PM. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.