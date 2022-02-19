Obituaries » Bobby G. Fry

Bobby Gene Fry, 81, passed away on Saturday, 19 February 2022, at Villa Spring Nursing Home. He was born on 30 June 1940 in Newport, KY, to the late Kenneth and Mamie Schafer Fry. Bobby attended 9th Street School. A widower from marriage to the former Catherine Marie Jones. Bobby was a site supervisor for Jude Customs Heating and Air for over 25 years before retiring in 2005. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time and was a national and state-ranked and recognized trap shooter and archer. Bobby was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his stepchildren: Neal (Tamara) Farmer, Pam Danielson, Peggy (Hank) Spencer, Cindy (Tom) Rabe, daughter Barbara (Chet) Hart, son Bob (Leslie) Fry, grandson Brandon Rabe, granddaughters Lauren (Peter) Boudreau and Sophie Fry, and great-grandsons, Beckham and Kiptyn Boudreau; and siblings Mickey (Jerry) Williams, Gary Deaton, and Carol Cox. Bobby was preceded in death by brother Hudson Deaton, and sisters Debbie Simpson, Linda Akins, Betty Witt, and Evelyn Hendricks. Visitation will be held on Friday, 25 February, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial at Highland Cemetery in Independence to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Kentucky Humane Society in honor of Bobby’s favorite companion for 17 years; a Jack Russell Terrier named Kelly. To give online, use the secure form here: https://www.kyhumane.org/donate. If you prefer to mail your gift, the address is Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222. To discuss your donation, call 502-515-3143.