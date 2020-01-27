Obituaries » Bobbie S. Moore

It is with great sadness that the family of Bobbie Sue Moore announces her passing after a sudden illness on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Born in 1948 in Bell County, Kentucky, Bobbie was active in the banking industry as a bank teller over the years. She retired and spent her remaining years in Union, Kentucky. Bobbie loved traveling, spending time on the beach and shopping. She enjoyed time with the grandkids and friends, and had a wonderful personality that could carry conversation with almost anyone. Bobbie will be loving remembered by her two sons, Brad and Matt, her 4 grandchildren and close friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.