Obituaries » Bobbie J. Kays

Burial Date: August 31, 2020

Bobbie J. Kays, 46, of Lakeside Park, Kentucky passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Ky. Bobbie was a recovery specialist at Citi bank for the past 5 years, prior to devoting many years to Senior Services of Northern Kentucky. Bobbie was an avid race fan of Florence Speedway. She also loved being on the beach where she planned her future life. She loved to spend time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. Bobbie is proceeded in death by her Mother, Virginia Douglas and Father Robert Louden. She is survived by her loving Husband, Ronald Kays. Her four children Kayla Lawson, Ronnie Kays Jr. Haley Kays, and Wade Pearson as well as 3 step children Joe Parnell, Ashley Parnell, and Trent Kessans. Her brothers Doug Douglas and Bobby Louden. Bobbie is also survived by 8 Grandbabies; Baylee, Rylie, Shawn, Elsie, Elleigh, Devin, Harlow, and Kinsley. Visitation will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Covington. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.