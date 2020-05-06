Obituaries » Bob VanSchuyver

Bob VanSchuyver of Walton peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on October 17, 1944 in Oklahoma City to the late L.G. and Helen Vanschuyver. He retired from Stough Enterprise where he worked mostly in accounting. Bob is a United States Army veteran and was proud to serve his country. Bob truly loved being a husband, father, grandpa, and having his grandkids over. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, being on the farm, doing hay with the boys, caring for his horses, and riding his John Deere tractor. He also enjoyed listening to classical jazz music, but most of all, Bob loved spending time with his big loving family, and getting together for cook outs.

Bob is preceded in death by his son, Louis “Dee” VanSchuyver. He is survived by his dear wife of nearly 54 years, Ann VanSchuyver; children, Tandy Jones (Jay Knochel), Eleanor (Josh) Schroeder, and Jami VanSchuyver; beloved grandchildren, Cory Jones (Jessica Emmons), Allie Jones (Zach Shouse), James Shroeder, Eli Shroeder, Coby VanSchuyver, and Brylie VanSchuyver; great-grandchildren, Blake and Anna Jones; Siblings, Larry (Penny) VanSchuyver and James C. (Judy) VanSchuyver; brother-in-law, Mike (Barbara) Stough; nieces and nephews, Christina (Adele) Kacem and their family, Scott, Grace and their family, Turner and Emma, as well as many other friends and family members who will mourn his loss and forever cherish his memory.