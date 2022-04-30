Obituaries » Bob L. Wilson

May 5, 2022

Bob L. Wilson, 86, of Independence, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Bob worked as a truck driver, he worked with the Kenton County Police Department Reserves, and he was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Additionally, he was a Freemason, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mattie Wilson; and his brother, Earl “Max” Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bonita “Bonnie” Wilson; his children, Tim (Linda) Wilson, Keith (Judy) Wilson, Holly (Kevin) Morehead, and Missy (Jack) Lemming.

Bob also leaves behind his 8 grandchildren; and his 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 12:00PM-1:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00PM at the funeral home. He will be entombed at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation or a non-kill animal shelter in your area.