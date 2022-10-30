Obituaries » Binbin Z. Su

Burial Date: November 5, 2022

Binbin Zheng Su, 85, of Fort Thomas, KY passed away Sunday, October 30th. Binbin was a successful woman, very proud of her career as a medical doctor for internal medicine as well as her research. She achieved so much in her life time. Binbin was a mother and grandmother, she loved and cared for her family very much. She enjoyed cooking and was always ready to feed her grandchildren dinner when they came over. Binbin recently took up the hobby of playing bridge and played it often. Binbin is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers. She is survived by her husband, Peter Su, daughters, Danielle Wakai and Jin Su, son, Huan-Yu Su, 1brother, 1 sister, and 6 grandchildren, Stephen, Anthony, Agnes, Simon, Wesley, and Matthew. A memorial service will be held at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY, at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 5, 2022.