Obituaries » Billy Sams

Burial Date: August 26, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Aug. 26, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 62 times















Billy Sams, age 61, of Morning View, KY passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. He was a Crane Operator for McDermott International and loved his job. Billy was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and shooting guns. Most of all though, Billy enjoyed spending time with his family. His father, John William Sams, preceded him in death. Billy is survived by his wife, Kimberley D. Thompson Sams; children, Elizabeth Sams (Oakley Fields), Emily Palmer (Jason), and son, William John Sams (Bevin); step-daughters, Samatha Howell and Brooke DePlaza (Andres); mother, Carolyn Carroll Sams; brothers, Mike Sams (Frances), Darrall Sams, Barry Sams, and Dennis Sams; and grandchildren, Oak Fields, Elijah Fields, Lilly Fields, Hunter Martin, Jaiden Wolfinbarger, Gracie Palmer, Evan Palmer, Cheyanne Olin, and Lucas Deplaza. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with services immediately following at noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the wearing of face masks is mandatory, temperatures will be taken before entrance into the funeral home and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home’s capacity, while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. Interment will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097.