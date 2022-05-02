Obituaries » Billy R. York

Burial Date: May 15, 2022
Madison Avenue Baptist Church
10 East Robbins Street
Covington, KY 41011
May 15, 3 p.m.

Billy Ray York, 51, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. Born in Covington, KY, on June 2, 1970, he was the son of the late Billy and Wanda York. He attended Holmes High School and went on to work as a handyman. Billy loved fishing, camping and being outdoors. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix just about anything. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brothers: William York and Rocky York. Billy is survived by his sons: Billy (DeAnna) York and Justen (Jacy) York; daughter: Cyndi York; brothers: Randy York and Tommy York; sisters: Helen Thorwarth, Barbara Benge and Donna York and grandchildren: Billy Michael York, Collen York, Logan York and Grahm York. A Celebration of Billy’s Life will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 10 East Robbins Street, Covington, KY 41011.