Obituaries » Billy R. Spicer

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Spicer, Billy Ray,48, of Elsmere, KY. passed away on April 24, 2020. Billy was a Dispatcher for Best Way. He is preceded in death by his Father; John Porter Spicer Sr. Billy is survived by Mother; Joyce Spicer, Brothers; John P. Spicer Jr., Mark M. Spicer. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.