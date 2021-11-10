Obituaries » Billy M. Peters

Burial Date: November 17, 2021

















Billie Marlene Peters, 90 of Latonia Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 10th 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Peters, mother Mary Miller and father William Pangburn and brother, James “Butch” Pangburn. She is survived by her seven children, Donna Phillips, Mike (Linda) Peters, Patti Peters, Linda (Jack) Haggard, Bobby Peters, JimBob Peters and John (Shauna) Peters. As well as twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends.

Billie is a member of the American Legion Post 203 and in her free time enjoyed creating “Billie Bears.” Around Christmas time Billie enjoyed making delicious candy confections for all to enjoy.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Post 203 or The American Heart Association. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peters Family.