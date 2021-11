Obituaries » Billy J. Messer

Burial Date: November 16, 2021 Tackett Hill Cemetery Hwy 72 Blackmont, KY Nov. 16, 1 - 1:20 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Billy Jack Messer

Messer, Billy Jack, of Independence, Ky. passed away November 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He worked for Kroger Co. He is preceded by his Parents; Simon and Ruby Messer. He is survivied by his wife; KAren Messer, Sons; Christopher Messer, And Michael Messer, Brothers; Willie Joe Messer, Charlie Messer, Sisters; Betty Sue Pianpek, Martha Ann Schmidt, 1 Grandchild; Melody Rose Messer.

Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home 3525 Dixie HWy. Elsmere, Ky. Graveside Service will be Tuesday at 1:00 Pm located at Tackett Hill Cemetery, Pineville, Ky.