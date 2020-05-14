Obituaries » Billy Herthel

Services are private.

Herthel, William Kneal,59, of Erlanger, KY. passed away on May 14,2020. William worked as a waiter for the Boathouse. He is preceded in death by his Father; Richard Herthel. William is survived by his Mother; Mary Herthel, Son; Roger W. Herthel, Daughters; Kristen Herthel, Kelly Herthel, Brother; Richard Herthel and 5 Grandchildren. A Private viewing will be held by the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.