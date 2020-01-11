Obituaries » Billie Jo Morris Brown

Burial Date: January 16, 2020

Billie Jo Brown Morris, longtime resident of Burlington, KY., died Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at Boonespring Skilled Nursing Center in Union, Ky. at the age of 84 years. She was the daughter of the late Charles William and Laura Frances Kite Brown and was reared and educated in Boone County, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 48 years, Ronald L. Morris, who died Oct. 8, 2004 at the age of 71. For much of her adult life Billie Jo was a member of the Burlington Baptist Church, but was a member of Florence Baptist Church at the time of her passing. She was the retired Director of Maplewood Children’s Home in Burlington of which she was a founding member many years ago. She had also served as the Director of Juvenile Services in Boone Co. for 25 years.

She is survived by her two sons, John Layne Morris and his wife, Pam, of Hebron, KY. and Jeff Morris and his wife, Melanie, of Union, KY., three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY with visitation from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Burlington Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorials are suggested to Florence Baptist Church Hope Ministries, 263 Main St., Florence, KY. 41042 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.