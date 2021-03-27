Obituaries » Billie D. Shultz

Burial Date: March 30, 2021 St. Joseph Church Cold Spring 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 March 30, 1 p.m.

Billie Dolores Schultz (nee Pelle), 93, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at home. Billie was born December 19, 1927 in Silver Grove, KY, to her parents, William and Georgia (nee Armstrong) Pelle. She was a member of Saint Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY where she sang in the choir for many years. Billie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred E. “Tiny” Schultz; three brothers, Donald Pelle, David Pelle and Dennis Pelle. She is survived by five children: Carol (Herb) Birkenhauer, Janet Schultz, Mary Beth (Gary) Perkins, Jim (Marilyn) Schultz and Heidi Tillinghast; two brothers, Doug (Florence) Pelle and Damien (Diana) Pelle; six grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Saint Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, from 12:00 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Covid-19 restrictions apply, masks are required. Interment will follow In Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY.