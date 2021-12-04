Obituaries » Bill Steelman

Burial Date: December 11, 2021

Bill Steelman, 74 of Florence, passed away on December 4, 2021. Bill grew up in Indiana and attended St. Lawrence and graduated from Lawrenceburg High School before later moving to Kentucky in 1993. He enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and his bowling league in his younger years. Bill was an avid hunter and even made a trip to New Mexico. He retired from the local 212 Electricians Union. Bill was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years: Sharon Steelman, son: Billy (Deanna) Steelman, daughters: Joy (Jason Siler) Webster and Summer Steelman, and grandchildren: Benjamin and Caleb Steelman, Tavien and Tarrin Siler, Draven Steelman and Onavey Perkins, step-son: Ronald Robson, step-daughter: LaVerne (Bill) Stoneking, and step grandchildren: Ryan Purdy, Shayla (Daniel) Mulvihill, Kylee Stoneking, Billy Stoneking, great-grandchildren: Marleigh and Ryleigh, and brothers: Ed Steelman, Tim Steelman and Tom (Kissy) Steelman and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Helen Steelman and his beloved Aunt Marty.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Big Bone Baptist Church Cemetery with a reception to immediately follow the burial at Big Bone Baptist Church.