Floyd “Bill” Raymond Medsker, 89, of Union, KY, formerly of Greenwood, Indiana passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. Bill was born June 16, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Floyd Wayne and Hazel Helen Medsker. Following high school, Bill proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, Bill became a truck driver and drove trucks the rest of his career up until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post 355, the Teamsters Union Local 135, and a Charter Member of the Moose Lodge 2079 in Greenwood, IN. Bill also enjoyed fishing and bird watching, and he was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Spending time with his family was his true passion though. He openly adored his children, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, they were the light of his life. Even some of the neighborhood kids called him grandpa because of his huge heart. Bill was preceded in death by his son: Mark Medsker, grandson: Luke Jaedyn Luong, sisters: Dorothy Kingrey and Lois Smith, and his brother: Jimmy Medsker. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years: Willa Medsker (nee: Rutherford), his beloved children: Vicki (Gary) Clark, David (Cathy) Medsker, and Linda (Vu) Luong, his 11 cherished grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and his dear siblings: Betty Dillard, Robert (Eunice) Medsker, Ruthie Fairfield, Charlotte (Doug) Folkening, Randy Medsker, Ronnie (Debbie) Medsker, and Margie (Mark Herndon) Medsker. Bills’ wishes were to be cremated and services will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.