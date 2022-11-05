Obituaries » Bill E. Sebree

Bill will be laid to rest privately at Belleview Bottoms Cemetery.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Bill E. Sebree, 81 of Burlington, passed away one day before his 82 birthday on November 5, 2022 surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Burlington on November 6, 1940 to the late Orville and Hilda Sebree. Bill graduated Boone County High School in 1958. He was a truck driver for 38 years and a lifetime member of Belleview Baptist and Burlington Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his farm and spending time in the garage working and building cars. He loved to eat but most importantly loved his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his sons: Randy and Rodney Sebree and brother: Larry Sebree. He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Janet Sebree, daughter: Melody (Scott) Hoppius, grandchildren: Devin Sebree, Brandon Sebree, Jordan Sebree, Jessica Crooker, Andrew Sebree, Aaron Sebree, Sam Hoppius, Abbie Strzelewicz, four great-grandchildren, sister: Sue Stoker, and his dog: Luna.

Bill will be laid to rest privately at Belleview Bottoms Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.