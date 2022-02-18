Obituaries » Bill Biery

Burial Date: February 28, 2022 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 East Main Street Alexandria, KY 41001

Bill Biery, 79, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Bill was an Insurance Claim Representative with Travelers Insurance Co. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent DePaul Society, a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Alexandria, KY and the Henry Hosea House Emeritus.

Bill was born January 24, 1943 in Covington, KY to the late William F. and Helen (nee: Steffen) Biery. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Rick Biery and his grandson Justin Biery.

Bill is survived by his Wife, Vicki Lynne (nee: Atwood) Biery, Sons, Bill (Mary) Biery, Ken (Estelita) Biery, Rick (Elise) Biery, Ed (Kathy) Biery, Brothers, Carl (Jackie) Biery, Don (Marg) Biery, Ken (Sandy) Biery, Bob Biery, John (Tillie) Biery, Eight Grandchildren Molly Biery, Aaron Biery, Mariah Bailey, Sarah Schmitz, Laurah Sablatura, Julia Biery, Liam Biery. Two Great Grandchildren Zella Bailey & Zane Bailey. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.

Visitation 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, February 28, 2022 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm at the church, with Rev. Joe Gallenstein, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Mary’s Cemetery Alexandria, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, C/O St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001.