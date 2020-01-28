Obituaries » Beverly R. Ziegler

Beverly Rae Ziegler, 75 of Cincinnati formerly of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on January 28, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati East. She was born September 17, 1944 in Cincinnati, OH to Raymond Jacob and Lillian Mary (Raum) Greis. Bev was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence, Newport. She was a bookkeeper and office manager for Busch Brothers Elevator, Cincinnati. Past Lady President of the Newport Elks Auxiliary and a Trustee. Bev loved traveling to Myrtle Beach, growing violets, gardening and bird watching. She loved her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond “Bub” Greis, sisters, Carol Ann Bertram, and Marilyn Ritter. Beverly is survived by her loving companion, Jeff Denniss, sons, Raymond (Tina) Knapp, Craig Knapp, and James Poe, Daughter, Tamra Knapp, 13 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren. Family and Friends may visit from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are requested to Hospice of Cincinnati, East, 7691 Five Mile Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45230