Obituaries » Beverly Pilger-Ward Hagedorn

Burial Date: January 30, 2023 St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Ave Covington, KY 41014 Jan. 30, 11 a.m.

Beverly Pilger-Ward ( nee Hagedorn), 82 of Edgewood, KY died Monday January 23,2023 at Hospice Care of St Elizabeth in Edgewood. She was a retired florist. She is survived by her beloved children, daughters, Cheryl Schultz of Union (husband, Robert), Lisa Alford of Edgewood (husband John Alford, deceased); sons, Dr. Jeffrey Pilger of Ft. Mitchell (wife Lisa) Richard A. Pilger of West Chester (wife Christy). Sisters Darlene Schmerge (husband, Frank, deceased), Kathleen Frambes (husband, Bill), Brothers Ronald Hagedorn(wife, Peggy), Raymond Hagedorn (wife Luvenia), who gave her 15 wonderful nieces and nephews. Grandchildren, Jason and Joshua Erb, Heather Ruth, Nicole Schmitz, Dr. John Alford Jr. and Sarah Wilson, Elisabeth Klensch, Jeffrey, Thomas and Annie Pilger, Adelle Pilger and Tiffany Nemetz. Great grandchildren, Emmet, Elinor, Braydon, Fischer, Finley, Frankie, Forrest, Max, Wren, Emilia, Rowan, Brooks and Madison. Visitation will be Monday January 30,2023 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Ave, Covington, Ky 41014. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers Memorials to St Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.