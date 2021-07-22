Obituaries » Beverly C. Muegel

Burial Date: July 31, 2021 Erlanger United Methodist 31 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018 July 31, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Beverly Claudia Muegel (nee Osborn) passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her family. She was a long-time resident of Edgewood, Kentucky. Beverly was a dedicated housewife, loving caretaker for her disabled daughter, and retired from the Kenton County School System. She was happily married to her husband, Jim, just shy of 60 years. Beverly was a strong advocate for the American Disabilities Act. She marched in Washington D.C. to raise awareness of disability rights. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Beth Muegel; brother, Albert Osborn; and parents, Irene and Landon Osborn. She will go on in the hearts of those who survive her including her husband, James O. Muegel; daughters, Melissa Muegel Harper and Julie West (Jamie West); son, Steven Muegel; grandsons, Garrett and Mitchell Harper; and great grandsons, Keegan and Elijah Harper. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am with a memorial service immediately following on Saturday, July 31st, 11:00 am at Erlanger United Methodist Church, Erlanger, Kentucky.