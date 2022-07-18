Obituaries » Beverly A. Kottmyer

Burial Date: August 2, 2022 Bullittsville Christian Church 3094 Petersburg Road Burlington, KY 41005 Aug. 2, 1 p.m.

Beverly Anne (Fitzpatrick) Kottmyer, 72, of Hebron passed away on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.

Born on August 9, 1949, in Lexington, Kentucky to John and Joy (Terry) Fitzpatrick, Beverly served Bullittsville Christian Church for more than 23 years as the Office Manager. She was also a longtime member and Elder of the church. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling and cooking. Beverly, thru her cooking, helped to carry on her grandmother’s traditions over the years.

Surviving is her husband of 51 years, Robert D. “Bob” Kottmyer; son, Robb Kottmyer, II; sister, Ceil (Geoff) Wilson; brothers, Tom (Pam) Fitzpatrick and Kit Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Lili Kottmyer, Sadie Kottmyer and Marshall Kottmyer; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Bullittsville Christian Church, Burlington. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.