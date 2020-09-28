Obituaries » Beverly A. Clay

Burial Date: October 2, 2020 Vine Street Hill Cemetery 3701 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45220 Oct. 2, 2 p.m.

Beverly A. Clay, 84, of Fort Thomas, formerly of Fort Mitchell, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Highlandspring of Fort Thomas Healthcare.

She was a retired bookkeeper for the former Walton Contracting Company. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cards and bowling.

Beverly was preceded in death by parents, James and Margaret Stricklin Archey; and aunts, Norma Sandow and Mildred Schmidt.

Survivors include cousins, Vicki L. Johnson and Earlene Williams; niece, Judy Taylor; friends, Bee Haubner and Judi Gerding.

Graveside service is 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Vine St. Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.