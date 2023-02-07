Obituaries » Beverley Gibbs

Burial Date: February 11, 2023 Beaver Lick Baptist Church 11460 US-HWY 42 Union, KY 41091 Feb. 11, 2 - 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 72 times















Beverley Gibbs, 72 years of age, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 surrounded by family. Beverley was born in Covington, KY to the late Ralph and Norma Jean Stone. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Gibbs and daughter, Valerie Gould. Beverley leaves behind her sons, Thomas Gould (Alana) and Todd Gould (Georgia). She was the loving grandmother of Ashtan Gould, Nathan Gould, Brandon John, Jordan John and Austin Gould. Beverley was the dear sister of Elaine Connelly (Mike) and the beloved aunt of Kearsten Connelly, Craig Merrell (Stephanie) and Scot Merrell (Amanda). Beverley also leaves behind he beloved dog, Brindle. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Beaver Lick Baptist Church, 11460 US-HWY 42, Union, KY 41091.