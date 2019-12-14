Obituaries » Beulah H. Gabbard

Burial Date: December 23, 2019 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY Dec. 23, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















Beulah H. Gabbard died peacefully on December 14, 2019 in Covington, KY. She was 101. She was born in 1918, in Bond, KY, the daughter of homemaker Elvira Patton Smallwood and railroad worker James Henry Smallwood. She was the youngest of seven, three of whom survived into adulthood. She was especially close to her sister, Nola McDowell, and Nola’s son, Howard. Throughout her childhood, her family moved frequently around eastern Kentucky, settling in northern Kentucky when she was a teen. At age 19, she married Virgil Gabbard, and the couple had three daughters. They lived in northern Kentucky throughout their loving marriage, except during WWII, when Virgil’s Army service took the family to several Army bases around the United States. Virgil preceded her in death in 1976. She worked as a hairdresser for several decades and retired in her early 70s. Throughout her long life, she loved her family immensely and enjoyed nothing better than spending time with her relatives, no matter the activity. She also drew strength from her deep faith and was a longtime, devoted member of the Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, whose members were her second family. A strong and fiercely self-sufficient woman, she lived independently until a few months before her death. Her family and many friends will greatly miss her kind, loving, spunky, independent, determined and generous spirit.

She is survived by her daughters, Pat (Carl) Leistner of Columbia, MO, and Terry Gabbard of Versailles, KY; grandchildren Michael Leistner of Columbia, MO, Suzanne (David) Oldham of Overland Park, KS, Julianne Leistner of St. Louis, Danielle Woodyard of York, PA, and Todd Woodyard, also of York, PA; and great-granddaughters Katherine and Emily Oldham of Overland Park, KS. Her daughter Karen (Bill) Woodyard, of York, PA, preceded her in death.

Visitation 11 am – 12:30 pm followed by funeral 12:30pm, December 23, 2019 at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Floral Hills.