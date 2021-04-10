Obituaries » Betty Overman

Betty (McIntyre) Overman, 92, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on April 10, 2021 at Charter of Edgewood under hospice care. Betty was a retired Clerk for the City of Newport, KY. She was a member of Rosebud Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, numerous Car Clubs and a Kentucky Colonel. Betty enjoyed gardening and she loved dancing. She was preceded death by her father Harvey McIntyre, mother Ethel Helen Kerr and a grandson David (Scooter) Hogle. Betty is survived by her husband, Donald Overman, son, Jeff (Susan) Overman, daughters, Judy (Bob) Yeager and Debbi (Eddie) Davis, grandchildren, Logan Overman, Derek (Jennifer) Hogle, Darin (Becky) Hogle, Lauren (Bobby) Meeks and Lane Friewald. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 3:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.