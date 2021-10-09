Obituaries » Betty M. Goddard

At her request, there will be no memorial service.

Obituary Viewed 89 times















Betty Mae Goddard (nee Guthrie) passed away on October 9, 2021, at Carmel Manor, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was 97. Betty was born on November 14, 1923, the fifth of six children of John Archibald Guthrie, Sr. and Edna Wallace Guthrie in Canyon, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings (Louise Brown, Carrie Oldham, John Guthrie Jr., Ruby Jennings, and James Guthrie), her husband, Arvo Goddard, and her son, John Daniel Goddard. Betty is survived by her daughter Perilou Goddard (Frank Kardes), Highland Heights, KY, and a loving assortment of extended family members and good friends. Betty was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Canyon High School and survived the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. She kept the home fires burning for her husband during World War II, working in banks and supporting his educational pursuits after the war ended. Betty loved music and reading and was an enthusiastic fan of the Northern Kentucky University Steel Drum Band and Department of Psychological Science, where her daughter is a professor. Betty’s friends and family thank the staffs of the Barrington of Ft. Thomas, where Betty lived for almost 11 years, and Carmel Manor, where she spent her final months. At her request, there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made to the NKU Psychology Department Foundation or to the charity of one’s choice.