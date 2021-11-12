Obituaries » Betty Lancaster

Burial Date: November 18, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 18, 2 p.m.

Betty Ann (Wilhoite) Lancaster passed away on November 12th, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born on November 11, 1925, in Frankfort Ky. She graduated from Frankfort High School, where she first met Donald Lancaster, her loving husband of 76 very happily-married years. After high school she went to work for Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company in Frankfort. She & Don were married in 1945 at Glide Memorial Methodist Church in San Francisco, where they lived in Half Moon Bay, while Don served in the Navy in the South Pacific during WWII. In 1948, they moved back to Northern Ky and resided in Latonia, Taylor Mill/Independence area, and Villa Hills. In 2018 they moved to Louisville to be closer to family. For a few years during the late 1950’s/early 1960’s Betty worked as head teller at First National Bank of Latonia. She was a PTA officer at the old 8th District School. And she & Don were faithful members & leaders at Trinity Methodist Church for years. In their later years they attended Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ft Mitchell, which was closer to their home & where their son-in-law was pastor.

Betty’s heart was in being a wife, mother & homemaker. Family meant everything to her. For many years she was very involved with the Kenton County Homemakers Club. She enjoyed sewing & gardening. She was a very giving & caring person, loved & adored by many. She was beautiful in every way and always a perfect ‘lady’.

She loved the Lord & was an example of living her faith.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. (Pete) & Mary Wilhoite of Frankfort Ky, her sisters Jane Nyquist (of Ft Myers FL) & Joyce Wilhoite (of Frankfort Ky). She is survived by her children, Jim Lancaster of Westport CT, her daughter Sally (Paul) Brunstetter of Louisville Ky, her 5 Grandchildren, Jayson (Stephanie) Brunstetter of Louisville Ky, Amy Brunstetter of New Haven Ky, Amber Falkenberg (Dan) of Westerville OH, Justin Lancaster of Bridgeport CT, and Laura Hope Lancaster of South Hadley MA. And her 7 Great-Grandchildren, Grant, Garrett, & Griffin Brunstetter of Louisville, Olivia Lancaster of Bridgeport CT, Levi, Ethan & Carter of Westerville OH.

She will be greatly missed.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 1pm until the time of Funeral at 2pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.