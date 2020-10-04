Obituaries » Betty L. Plummer

Burial Date: October 9, 2020 Holy Spirit Parish 825 Washington Street Newport, KY 41071 Oct. 9, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 15 times















Betty Lou Plummer (nee. Heekin), 79, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Sunday, October 4th at Highlandspring Nursing Home, Ft. Thomas. She was a retired Bookeeper with Fifth Third Bank and a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Newport. Betty enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Florence (nee. Steffen) Heekin and husband, Jim Plummer. Betty is survived by her son, Jim (Mary) Plummer; daughters, Vickie (Joe) Neltner & Pam Martin; 7 grandchildren, William (Amanda), Anthony (Laura), Alyson, Jimmy, Samantha, Leo & Alexandria and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Friday, October 9th at Holy Spirit Church, Newport. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish, 840 Washington St., Newport, KY 41071 or Highlandsprings, 960 Highland Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075.