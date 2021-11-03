Obituaries » Betty L. Murrell

Burial Date: November 7, 2021

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Betty Lou Murrell (Gabbard) passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Betty enjoyed playing slots on her computer, bowling, cooking, and gardening. She had a great sense of humor and could be very stubborn. Betty also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother Raymond Gabbard (Junior). Betty leaves behind her husband of many years George, to carry on her legacy, her daughter Betty Lynn (Larry) Thompson, her sons Kenneth and Matthew Murrell, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. A time of sharing will follow at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY, 41042. Memorial Contributions to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, 6120 S. Gilmore Road, Suite 206, Fairfield, OH, 45014.