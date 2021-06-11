Obituaries » Betty L. Class

Burial Date: June 17, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 June 17, 12 p.m.

Betty Lee Class, (Nee Curtis), 97, passed away on June 11, 2021 at the Seasons at Alexandria. Betty was a homemaker. Betty ran track and played basketball for Bellevue High School, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellevue where she was active in Sunday School for many years, and active member of the Bellevue PTA. Betty was a former employee of the Wadsworth Watchcase Co. and she enjoyed getting out and seeing people. Betty was preceded in death by her husband William H. Class. She is survived by her sons Jerry (Karen) Class and Bill (Mary) Class, daughter, Jayne (Gary) Cruse, grandchildren Jill (James) Masters, Tom (Kim Curry) Class, Kori (Nick) Castle and Stephanie Class, and her great-grandchildren Addyson Masters, Luna Castle and Ollivander Castle. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Grandview Cemetery Mentor, KY. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Bellevue, 332 Prospect , Bellevue, KY 41073.