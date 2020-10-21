Obituaries » Betty Jo Hensley

Burial Date: October 26, 2020 Forest Lawn Mausoleum 3227 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 Oct. 26, 1:30 p.m.

Betty Jo Hensley, 81 years of age, formerly of Elsmere, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Betty was born in 1939 in Level Green, KY to the late Cleo and Arthur Hurst. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William C. Hensley. Betty is survived by her sisters, Edith Schearer of Indianapolis, IN and Yvonne Ross of Norwood, OH; step sons, William Hensley (Amy) and Greg Hensley (Krissy); and step daughters, Eva Callen and Tammy Bush (Kevin). Betty retired after many years of working at General Electric. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Stith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.