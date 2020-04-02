Obituaries » BEtty J. Schultz

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 45 times















Betty J. Schultz (nee Backsman), 89, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Betty was born September 22, 1930 in Dayton, KY to her late parents, Joseph and Anna Von Hagen Backsman. Betty retired from Saint Mary School where she worked as a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Saint Mary Parish, Alexandria. Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard Schultz; five children: Greg (Connie) Schultz, Randy (Mary Jane) Schultz, Chris (Tracy) Schultz, Bev (David) Rechtin and Lynn (Doug) Mayberry; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services are Private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001 or St. Elizabeth Hospice C\O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood KY 41017. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.