Obituaries » Betty J. Sanders

Services are private.

Betty Jo Marsh Sanders, age 80. Resident of Independence, KY. Passed to her eternal home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. She retired in 1994 as a teller for The Huntington Bank, Covington, KY and was a member of the Erlanger Baptist Church, Erlanger, KY. Predeceased by her: parents James H. and Ellen Fields Marsh; sister Jean Marsh, brother Bobby Marsh, and sister Glenna Marsh. She is survived by her: beloved husband of 52 years Jerry (Jerome) Sanders; daughters Jill (Gary, Jr.) Clayton and Paula Sanders; grandchildren Erica Clayton, Rebecca Fee, Aaron Clayton, Evan Clayton and Renee Fee: nephew Jim Houp, nieces Kim Houp and Darleen Wynn. Private visitation and service will be conducted at the convenience of her family. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving her family.