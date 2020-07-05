Obituaries » Betty J. Powell

Burial Date: July 10, 2020

Betty Joyce (nee Whittaker) Powell, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was an avid reader, dancer especially a clogger and loved doing puzzles. Betty enjoyed playing golf and she was a great comedian but most importantly she loved her family more than life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Powell, son, Michael Powell, granddaughter, Riley Grace Powell and siblings, Maurice Whittaker and Doris Blankenship. Betty is survived by her devoted children, Gwen, James and Steven Powell, loving grandchildren, James, Jesse, Dylan, Natalie, Brittany, Sadie, Cash and Michael and several great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation at Christian Tabernacle Church, 325 Washington Ave. (Newport), on Friday (July 10 ) from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Colburn Hooten officiating. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Tabernacle Church, 325 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071.