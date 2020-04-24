Obituaries » Betty J. Listerman

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Betty J. Listerman, 95, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Betty will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life. Betty raised five very successful children and she made sure all of them went through college even though she, herself did not . She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew M. and Emma K. (nee Brand) Thurner, her beloved husband, Edwin P. Listerman and her dear grandson, Gunnar Listerman. Betty is survived by her devoted children, Edwin A. (Roberta) Listerman, Michael (Jean) Listerman, Faye (Greg) Smith, David (Bridget) Listerman and J. Todd (Carla) Listerman, her loving 13 grandchildren and 30 plus one on the way great-grandchildren, and her Godson, Robert (Cindy) Thurner. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Ave., 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601.