Landrum, Betty Jo Hall, 88, of Verona, Ky. passed away October 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Betty was a cook for Childrens Hospital, Northern Kentucky. She is preceded by her Parents; Sam and Louise Hall, Husband; Gordon Landrum, Son; Roy Landrum; 2 Brothers, 3 Sisters, 2 Grandsons and 1 Great Grand-Daughter. Betty is survived by her Son; Steve (Missy) Landrum, Daughters; Gloria (Eddie) Rogers, Christine (Ron) Miller, 6 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved pets, Buddy, Angel, Tommy, Precious and Ruby. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 17, 2021 from 3:00pm -5:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 5:00pm. Interment will be Monday October 18, 2021 at 11:00am in Forest Lawn Cemetery.