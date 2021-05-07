Obituaries » Betty J. Johnson

Burial Date: May 12, 2021

Betty Jane Johnson, age 88 of Erlanger, KY passed away May 7, 2021. Betty was born on October 2, 1932 in Boone County, KY to the late Joseph Conley and Emily Higgins Conley. Betty is a retired Certified Dental Receptionist and Assistant and had also worked as a Cook at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She is preceded in death by her Husband Bailey Johnson, Sister Frances Chapman, Brothers Roy, William, and Alford Conley, and an Aunt & Uncle Mary and Cliff White. Betty is survived by 1 Daughter Sarah Blankenship, 1 Son Bailey Johnson (Kathie), 1 Sister Kathleen Hamilton, 4 Grandchildren Chrissie Johnson Stowers (Chad), Jeffrey Blankenship, David Johnson (Lisa), and Erica Blankenship, 7 Great Grandchildren, and several Nieces & Nephews. Visitation will be from 1 – 2 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017.