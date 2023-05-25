Obituaries » Betty J. Hansen

Burial Date: June 1, 2023

Betty Jo Hansen, age 86 of Florence, Kentucky passed away peacefully May 25, 2023. Betty was born on May 17, 1937 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Claude Skinner and Audrey Ripberger. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Earl J. Hansen and son, Gary Edward Hansen who passed away in 1986. She was a member of Florence United Methodist Church. Most recently she was the General Manager of Highland Crossing Care Center in Ft. Wright, KY where her and her late husband worked after retirement. Betty is survived by her son, Greg Hansen (Colleen); daughter, Julie Blackburn (Todd); four grandchildren, Lauren and Gary Hansen (Taylor) and Emily and Evan Blackburn; brother, Ron McCracken (Karen) and sisters, Mary Lou Owens (Bob), Deloris Ellison (Harold) and Shirley Schmidt (Gary); as well as several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. Visitation will take place on Thursday June 1, 2023 from 10 AM until the time of service at 12:30 PM at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Florence United Methodist.