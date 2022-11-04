Obituaries » Betty J. Durso

Burial Date: November 11, 2022 St. Stephen Cemetery 1523 Alexandria Pk Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 11, 1 p.m.

Betty Jean Durso (nee Swobland), 96 a long-time resident of Bellevue passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St Elizabeth Hospice Care surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 20, 1926, to Clarence and Vera Swobland. After her mother’s early death Betty and her 2 sisters were raised by an aunt and uncle Wilfred and Edna Moreland in their loving home and who were considered mom and dad.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother of 9 children. She loved working in her beautiful yard, spending time with her family and caring for her dog. Betty loved her family. She was always there when you needed her guidance, love or just an ear to listen. Betty was a special mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty was a hard-working individual, always positive, loving and treated others kindly. She retired from Super-X Drugs after 20 years.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John B. Durso, and a son, David J Durso, sisters Mary Louise Swobland, Lorraine “Squib” Kelly, brothers John and Clarence “Pudge” Swobland. She is survived by 8 children: Donna Sayers, Dennis (Lynda) Durso, Douglas (Leslie) Durso, Debbie (Guy) Botts, Dale (Karen) Durso, Duncan (Wendi) Durso, Denise (Martin Dutle) Durso, Deana Durso. Grandchildren Shawn (Laura) Lehman, Chris (Robin) Durso, Matthew (Valerie) Botts, Ashley (Todd)Powers, Erica (Brad) Grable, Nicholas (Christina) Durso , Tyler Botts, Alex (Natalie) Durso , Abigail Durso, Cameron Pangallo, Griffen Durso, Spencer Durso. Great grandchildren Ben, Lilly, Evelyn, Josephine, Cora, Blake, Bryn, Collins Mae, Reese, Bryce and a great granddaughter due in January.

Funeral mass Divine Mercy Church Bellevue, Ky Friday, November 11th at 12 o’clock. Entombment will follow in Saint Stephen Mausoleum, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, C/O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 or Rosedale Greens Nursing Home 4250 Glenn Ave Latonia KY 41015.