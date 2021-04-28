Obituaries » Betty J. Duncan

Betty Jean Duncan, 89, of Erlanger, KY, passed away in her home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was born on May 14, 1931 in Elsmere, KY, to the late Henry and Nettie Herold. A beloved educator, Betty spent more than 30 years teaching business, economics, and accounting in the Erlanger/Elsmere and Boone County school districts. She cherished her faith, and was a devoted member of Erlanger United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer for over 40 years. Betty is lovingly remembered by her son, Dr. Scott Duncan, and his wife, Donna; her grandchildren, Nathaniel and Taylor; her great-granddaughter, Evelyn; and her stepbrother, Wayne. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home (30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018). A 2 p.m. funeral service at Linnemann will follow visitation. Betty will then be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Erlanger United Methodist Church (31 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018), or to the Arthritis Foundation (1355 Peachtree St. NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309).