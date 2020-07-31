Obituaries » Betty J. Darnell

Burial Date: August 5, 2020 Piner Baptist Church 15044 Madison Pike Morning View, KY 41063 Aug. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Betty J. Darnell passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 31, 2020. Betty was born in Mason County, KY on April 9, 1924 to the late Irvine and Carrie White. She retired from being a receptionist for Christ Hospital and was a longtime member of Piner Baptist Church. Betty was very involved in the Senior Pioneers Church group, Christ Hospital retiree group, the Sassy 7 lunch group, and she was a Kentucky Colonel. She was also an avid Cincinnati Reds and UK Basketball fan. Betty enjoyed playing cards and dancing, especially swing and square dancing with her late husband, Ott. She also enjoyed traveling with Ott to the WWII USS DeGrasse Navy Reunions. Her greatest joy, however, was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty loved to invite her family and friends to her home where she would cook delicious food for everyone to enjoy and spend time together.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur “Ott” Darnell; and her siblings, William White, Marjorie Day, and Lewis White. Survived to mourn her loss are her loving children, Dinah (Mark) Hufford and Arthur (Becky) Darnell, Jr.; beloved grandchildren, Carrie (Jacob) Bonar, Troy Hufford, Henry “Hank” (Janice) Darnell, and Shane (Meredith) Hufford; great-grandchildren, Boone Bonar, Gatlin Bonar, Walden Darnell, and Everett Darnell; as well as many other friends and relatives who will forever cherish her memory.

A visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Morning View, KY 41063, from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. The service will begin at 12:30 PM and can be viewed at www.pinerbaptist.org. Immediately following the service, Betty will be laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s name to Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Morning View, KY 41063 or KY Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit the tabs above.